Death – Obituary : RT @CornellHistory: History mourns Professor Walt LaFeber’s passing in Ithaca on March 9. We send condolences to his family, co…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @CornellHistory: History mourns Professor Walt LaFeber’s passing in Ithaca on March 9. We send condolences to his family, colleagues & students. He was the Andrew H. & James S. Tisch Distinguished University Professor, Emeritus & a distinguished scholar of the history of U.S. foreign policy.



———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.