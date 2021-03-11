Death – Obituary : RT @CULionsFB: .@GoColumbiaLions, @CULionsFB mourns the loss of first-year wide receiver Jackson Coker, who passed away in a tra…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @CULionsFB: .@GoColumbiaLions, @CULionsFB mourns the loss of first-year wide receiver Jackson Coker, who passed away in a tragic automobile accident early Wednesday morning.

Our thoughts are with the Coker family.

➡️ https://bit.ly/2PHd1lx



IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.