Death – Obituary : RT @david_ojame: It is so sad to hear that DELSU school fees have been increased from 50_70k to 130_150k When they all know abo…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @david_ojame: It is so sad to hear that DELSU school fees have been increased from 50_70k to 130_150k

When they all know about the current hardship facing the country

I want to call on all Deltans to reject such a wicked act

And call for a reversal

#Reversedelsuschoolfees

@DSGovernmentRead More

———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.