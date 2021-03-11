Death – Obituary : RT @DjsPareja: Sad to hear NYC radio icon Tim Sweeney and his @BISradio show are moving on. We still love our dj set from the l…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @DjsPareja: Sad to hear NYC radio icon Tim Sweeney and his @BISradio show are moving on. We still love our dj set from the last time we were there! Having the opportunity to share music on the airwaves across NY was such a special experience for us. Thanks Tim for everything!Read More

———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.