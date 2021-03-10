Death – Obituary : RT @DrEricDing: Engineer Allan J. McDonald, who in 1986 tried to stop the launch of the Challenger space shuttle, citing the eff…

DEATH – OBITUARY:

RT @DrEricDing: Engineer Allan J. McDonald, who in 1986 tried to stop the launch of the Challenger space shuttle, citing the effect of the cold on booster rockets, and who, after it broke apart on liftoff, blew the whistle when officials tried to cover, has died at 83. 🙏 https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/09/us/allan-mcdonald-dead.html

