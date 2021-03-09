Death – Obituary : RT @dririshsea: Very sad news on the passing of justice warrior Aegile Fernandez. For decades she fought for the rights of migra…

DEATH – OBITUARY:

RT @dririshsea: Very sad news on the passing of justice warrior Aegile Fernandez. For decades she fought for the rights of migrants and Malaysians selflessly and to work toward a more tolerant, kind and inclusive world. Sincere condolences to her family. Her light and spirit shines on. https://twitter.com/Tenaganita/status/1337657453974941697

