Death – Obituary : RT @Emerald35615259: tw // blood In North Dagon, We lost another innocent person by head shot. He went out everyday for protesti…

RT @Emerald35615259: tw // blood

In North Dagon, We lost another innocent person by head shot. He went out everyday for protesting. May your brave and beautiful soul rest in peace. We won’t forget that he was died bcuz of the Junta’s brutality.

#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar

#Mar11Coup



