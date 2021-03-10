Death – Obituary : RT @EPP: Very saddened by the passing of Rafet Husović, chairman of EPP member party @Bosnjacka & former Deputy PM of Monten…

DEATH – OBITUARY:

RT @EPP: Very saddened by the passing of Rafet Husović, chairman of EPP member party @Bosnjacka & former Deputy PM of Montenegro. We remember him as a kind & astute leader who empowered the youth & women within his party & defended EPP values. Our thoughts are with his family & friends.



