Death – Obituary : RT @FaZeClan: We are saddened to hear of the passing of Anas Alazzawi, a fan of ours who was loved all over Tik Tok under the us…

RT @FaZeClan: We are saddened to hear of the passing of Anas Alazzawi, a fan of ours who was loved all over Tik Tok under the username “FaZe Chemo”

Our thoughts are with his friends and family.

A friend has setup a GoFundMe below to help his family with medical bills: https://bit.ly/3kGJZgB



