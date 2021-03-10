Death – Obituary : RT @FinnHarpsFC: Everyone at Finn Park wishes to pass on their sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the late Packi…

DEATH – OBITUARY:

RT @FinnHarpsFC: Everyone at Finn Park wishes to pass on their sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the late Packie Tourish.

Packie was a legendary football figure in Donegal and was a League of Ireland referee for a number of years.

May he rest in peace.



