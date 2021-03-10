Death – Obituary : RT @FireChiefofHFD: On behalf of the @HoustonFire Dept, our deepest condolences to the family of Engineer Operator Walter Luna w…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @FireChiefofHFD: On behalf of the @HoustonFire Dept, our deepest condolences to the family of Engineer Operator Walter Luna who was killed today in an off-duty cycling accident. E/O Luna served the city of @HoustonTX for 26 ½ yrs; last stationed @ 72D



Please keep the Luna family in your prayers



