Death – Obituary : RT @GabrielMariya: We mourn the passing of Dr Shimrit Perkol-Finkel, brilliant marine biologist, visionary entrepreneur & wi…

DEATH – OBITUARY:

RT @GabrielMariya: We mourn the passing of Dr Shimrit Perkol-Finkel, brilliant marine biologist, visionary entrepreneur & winner of the EU Prize for Women Innovators 2019. Her passing is a tragic loss for us all. Our thoughts are with Shimrit’s family, friends & colleagues. http://europa.eu/!pf98Gy



Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

LEAVE A TRIBUTE

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.