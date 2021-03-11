Death – Obituary : RT @GaryChambersJr: I was just informed that Davis Rhorer the executive director of the Downtown Development District passed awa…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @GaryChambersJr: I was just informed that Davis Rhorer the executive director of the Downtown Development District passed away. This is a great loss to the city of Baton Rouge.

When there was an attempt to move the Baton Rouge Zoo, from day one, Davis said he would vote to keep the zoo in NBR.



