Death – Obituary : RT @GavinNewsom: 54,395 Californians we mourn with broken hearts. Lost to #COVID19. Almost the exact number of empty seats at D…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @GavinNewsom: 54,395 Californians we mourn with broken hearts. Lost to #COVID19.

Almost the exact number of empty seats at Dodger Stadium.

54,395 Californians who will never be forgotten by family, friends…and the healthcare workers who bore witness to unimaginable tragedy.Read More

———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.