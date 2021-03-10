Death – Obituary : RT @GemsOfImamAli: Condolences On The Death Anniversary Of Hazrat Abu Talib (AS) #ImamAli (AS) said: “The Death Of A Father …

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @GemsOfImamAli: Condolences On The

Death Anniversary Of

Hazrat Abu Talib (AS)

#ImamAli (AS) said:

“The Death Of

A Father Breaks

One’s Back.”

#HazratAbuTalib #MaulaAli

#YaAli #HazratAli #AhlulBayt

#وفات_جناب_ابوطال



———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.