Death – Obituary : RT @GoColumbiaLions: We are deeply saddened to share of the tragic passing of @CULionsFB first-year Jackson Coker. Our sincerest…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @GoColumbiaLions: We are deeply saddened to share of the tragic passing of @CULionsFB first-year Jackson Coker. Our sincerest condolences to Jackson’s family and friends. He will always be a part of our Lion family.

http://bit.ly/3t8BAX7



———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.