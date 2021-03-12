Death – Obituary : RT @GovernorVA: I am saddened by the loss of Jim Rothrock, who served as @VADARS Commissioner for 16 years and was a tireless ad…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @GovernorVA: I am saddened by the loss of Jim Rothrock, who served as @VADARS Commissioner for 16 years and was a tireless advocate for disability rights. He understood the issues so well because he lived them—and Virginia is better for his service. Our thoughts are with all who loved him. https://twitter.com/MVilleBulletin/status/1370164912610238465

Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

CONDOLENCES.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.