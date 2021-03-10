Death – Obituary : RT @Greyseeker: Sad news to note. Norton Juster, the author of The Phantom Tollbooth (one of my favourite books from childhood -…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @Greyseeker: Sad news to note. Norton Juster, the author of The Phantom Tollbooth (one of my favourite books from childhood – still have a copy) died on Monday. Thanks for all the amusement! A truly staggering book. 👍



