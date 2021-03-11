Death – Obituary : RT @gulbazkhattak1: Wing Commander Noman Akram The Winner of SherAfghan Tropgy 2019 Embraced Martyrdom In F16 Crash Near Shakarp…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @gulbazkhattak1: Wing Commander Noman Akram The Winner of SherAfghan Tropgy 2019 Embraced Martyrdom In F16 Crash Near Shakarparian Parade Ground.🇵🇰

Rest in Peace Sir, You were one of the Finest F-16Pilot PAF Had, Your services will never be forgotten.

#Pakistan

#PAF #OurMartyrsOurHeroes



