Death – Obituary : RT @HaddingtonSNP: For those who died For those who survived For the people of Dunblane Today we remember Today we mourn T…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.
RT @HaddingtonSNP: For those who died
For those who survived
For the people of Dunblane
Today we remember
Today we mourn
Today we weep, reflecting on the bitter memory, of the loss of innocence.
We stand with Dunblane.
Read More
—————————————————————————————
WHAT YOU JUST READ.
The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.
CONDOLENCES.
You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.
Once again thanks for visiting.