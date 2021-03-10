Death – Obituary : RT @hannayuri_twt: NLD confirmed that ZawMyatLin who is in charge of Su Vocational Science-ShwePyiThar has died today after bein…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @hannayuri_twt: NLD confirmed that ZawMyatLin who is in charge of Su Vocational Science-ShwePyiThar has died today after being arrested by terrorists on March 8 night. 6 students were also kidnapped from the building earlier this morning.

RELEASE THE ARRESTED

#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar #Mar9Coup



———————

