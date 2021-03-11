Death – Obituary : RT @HarunMaruf: BREAKING: Former president Ali Mahdi has died in Nairobi after being hospitalised with Covid-19, source. Ali Mah…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @HarunMaruf: BREAKING: Former president Ali Mahdi has died in Nairobi after being hospitalised with Covid-19, source. Ali Mahdi’s time as President was marred by civil war in Mogadishu between him and supporters of late Gen M.F. Aidid. Ali Mahdi was 86 https://www.voasomali.com/a/5809121.html

