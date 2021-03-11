Death – Obituary : RT @hatomunehotel: オランダ主要全国紙のひとつDe Telegfaafはジェリー・トーマス教授(英インペリアルカレッジ)の調査結果とコメントを紹介。 “No one has died from radiation released du…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @hatomunehotel: オランダ主要全国紙のひとつDe Telegfaafはジェリー・トーマス教授(英インペリアルカレッジ)の調査結果とコメントを紹介。

“No one has died from radiation released during the events in Fukushima, and no one will die from it.” https://www.telegraaf.nl/nieuws/1623674620/stralingsfobie-na-ramp-fukushima-radioactief-gevaar-werd-overschat

Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

CONDOLENCES.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.