Death – Obituary : RT @HninTweTarHmue: Ko Chit Min Thu, who was killed at North Dagon today, once lived in the same street with me. We’ve been neig…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @HninTweTarHmue: Ko Chit Min Thu, who was killed at North Dagon today, once lived in the same street with me. We’ve been neighbours for few years. It’s really sad to hear his news. Rest in Peace bro. 💔 photo crd #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar #Mar11Coup



—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

CONDOLENCES.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.