Death – Obituary : RT @iainoverton: .@BorisJohnson tweeted at least 5 times when the sad news of Captain Tom’s death broke. But Twitter today, in t…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @iainoverton: .@BorisJohnson tweeted at least 5 times when the sad news of Captain Tom’s death broke. But Twitter today, in the wake of the terrible news of Sarah Everard, has been aflame with hard truths about how many British women feel vulnerable JUST WALKING HOME. Nothing from Johnson.Read More

———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.