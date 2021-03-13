Death – Obituary : RT @IAMCouncil: Shiv Charan Gupta, a BJP leader who has passed away, features on the list of state-land encroachers in the Jammu…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @IAMCouncil: Shiv Charan Gupta, a BJP leader who has passed away, features on the list of state-land encroachers in the Jammu division. It mentions that currently the land “possession is under his sons.” Both of Shiv’s sons are BJP members.

@ashutosh_blog reports

https://caravanmagazine.in/politics/bjp-land-jihad-backfires-state-land-encroachers

