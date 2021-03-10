Death – Obituary : RT @IpsG6: Women in USA who are victims of #H4EADdelays (in addition to being stuck in decades long #GCBacklog), end #Internatio…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @IpsG6: Women in USA who are victims of #H4EADdelays (in addition to being stuck in decades long #GCBacklog), end #InternationalWomensDay with heavy hearts. It’s not easy to preserve hope when those in power to make changes dismiss their continued suffering @VP @POTUS @SecMayorkas @CNNRead More

———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.