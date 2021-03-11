Death – Obituary : RT @JamesMartinSJ: Very sad news that grieves all Jesuits in the US. Scott was a good friend, a kind priest, a superb scholar, a…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @JamesMartinSJ: Very sad news that grieves all Jesuits in the US. Scott was a good friend, a kind priest, a superb scholar, and an able administrator who served as President of Scranton, even while facing ALS, until his final days. A very brave man.

May he rest in peace. https://twitter.com/univofscranton/status/1369795646316814340

Read More

———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.