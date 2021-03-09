Death – Obituary : RT @joey_shea: Deeply saddened by the news of the passing by Dr. Hassan Abbas. Like so many, he was my teacher of Arabic literat…

DEATH – OBITUARY:

RT @joey_shea: Deeply saddened by the news of the passing by Dr. Hassan Abbas. Like so many, he was my teacher of Arabic literature for a year in Beirut, after the IFPO program had been moved from Syria. I’ll never forget his class on the poem

“على هذه الأرض ما يستحق الحياة”

by Mahmoud Darwish https://twitter.com/nouraaljizawi/status/1368580263140286469

