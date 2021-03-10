Death – Obituary : RT @JPopProjectNews: Homare Okamura, of Morning Musume ’21, has been diagnosed with a sudden loss of hearing, after seeing a doc…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @JPopProjectNews: Homare Okamura, of Morning Musume ’21, has been diagnosed with a sudden loss of hearing, after seeing a doctor on March 9. The 15-year-old will miss several performances during March to avoid loud noises, while she undergoes medical treatment. http://www.helloproject.com/news/12935/



———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.