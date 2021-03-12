Death – Obituary : RT @K__Khaing: @Ccaihong99 @TostevinM God!! what is this?? Military terrorists’ inhumanity has cross all the limits.😡 The price …

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @K__Khaing: @Ccaihong99 @TostevinM God!! what is this??

Military terrorists’ inhumanity has cross all the limits.😡

The price he paid for standing with Myanmar people. 😭 May his soul rest in peace🙏

Yet @UNHumanRights @UN still not doing anything.

#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar

#HumanRightsViolations

#SaveMyanmar



—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

CONDOLENCES.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.