Death – Obituary : RT @KAS_Japan: Today marks 10 years since the #GreatEastJapanEarthquake caused widespread damage to #Japan’s eastern coastal reg…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @KAS_Japan: Today marks 10 years since the #GreatEastJapanEarthquake caused widespread damage to #Japan’s eastern coastal region. We, at Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung Japan, offer our condolences to those who lost their lives, & sincerely pray for the earliest recovery in the regions affected.



———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.