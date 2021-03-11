Death – Obituary : RT @kay_2439: 35street North Dagon strike dismantled❗️ Two were injured One was shot in the cervix and the other was wounded in …

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @kay_2439: 35street North Dagon strike dismantled❗️

Two were injured

One was shot in the cervix and the other was wounded in the head

A head injury has died⚠️

The bullet pierced the shield and hit his head

STOP ONSLAUGHT

#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar

#Mar11Coup



