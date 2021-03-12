Death – Obituary : RT @kennymick74: @Markochief @BigStartIreland Quality of care is undermined by the loss of qualified experienced professionals. …

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @kennymick74: @Markochief @BigStartIreland Quality of care is undermined by the loss of qualified experienced professionals. Consistency of care is essential for children’s emotional well-being & development. We need to retain the experience/ qualifications to build a stronger profession. Too many educators gone already.Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

CONDOLENCES.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.