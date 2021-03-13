Death – Obituary : RT @KeralaBlasters: The club is saddened to hear of the passing of C.A. Liston, assistant commandant of Kerala Police. Liston …

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @KeralaBlasters: The club is saddened to hear of the passing of C.A. Liston, assistant commandant of Kerala Police.

Liston scored the goal that won Kerala Police the Federation Cup and was also part of the team that won the Santosh Trophy.

Rest in Peace. Your legacy lives on.



