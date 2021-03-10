Death – Obituary : RT @LiamDowling19: It is with great sadness that we have learnt of the passing of our chairman. John heaney. He will be truly mi…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @LiamDowling19: It is with great sadness that we have learnt of the passing of our chairman. John heaney. He will be truly missed. May he rest in peace.



———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.