Death – Obituary : RT @Liezl_vdMerwe: I admired His Majesty the King of the Zulu Nation so much. Even had the honour of visiting his home. He was a…

RT @Liezl_vdMerwe: I admired His Majesty the King of the Zulu Nation so much. Even had the honour of visiting his home. He was a great leader. His life’s work was that of uplifting his people. Condolences to his family & the entire Zulu Nation. We mourn with you. He will be missed. MHSRIP #BayedeRead More

