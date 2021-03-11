Death – Obituary : RT @Mai218_yj: つながっているひとつの大地の上 数えきれない人々の日常 希望に湧く町 絶望に泣く友 今日もどこかで 誰かが誰かの為に祈る 2011.3.11 14:46 Rest in peace…my friends #東日本大…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @Mai218_yj: つながっているひとつの大地の上

数えきれない人々の日常

希望に湧く町

絶望に泣く友

今日もどこかで

誰かが誰かの為に祈る

2011.3.11 14:46

Rest in peace…my friends

#東日本大震災

#東日本大震災を忘れない

#東日本大震災10年



