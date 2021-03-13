Death – Obituary : RT @MarianHSKnights: Marian Knights wore @SCMMHSCavemen colors today as a show of solidarity and support for the Mishawaka schoo…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @MarianHSKnights: Marian Knights wore @SCMMHSCavemen colors today as a show of solidarity and support for the Mishawaka school family as they mourn the loss of a great teacher, coach, and administrator, Gregg Smith.

Our condolences and prayers are with his family and with all who grieve his loss.



