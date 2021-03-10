Death – Obituary : RT @MarkObenshain: Sad news on the passing of Officer Buddy Dowdy. Buddy always greeted you w/ a huge smile & wanted to know…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @MarkObenshain: Sad news on the passing of Officer Buddy Dowdy. Buddy always greeted you w/ a huge smile & wanted to know how your day was going. He was a dedicated servant and will be greatly missed. Suzanne and I are lifting up his family and the Capitol Police in our prayers tonight. https://twitter.com/vacapitolpolice/status/1369423596838391809

