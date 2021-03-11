Death – Obituary : RT @MayorOfLA: I have ordered @LACity flags to fly at half-staff as we mourn the loss of @LAFD Captain George Roque, who passed …

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @MayorOfLA: I have ordered @LACity flags to fly at half-staff as we mourn the loss of @LAFD Captain George Roque, who passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

We honor his courage over more than 20 years of service to our city. We send love to his family. He will never be forgotten.



