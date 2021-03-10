Death – Obituary : RT @MayorofLondon: I am in touch with the Met Police Commissioner today about the continuing investigation into the disappearanc…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @MayorofLondon: I am in touch with the Met Police Commissioner today about the continuing investigation into the disappearance of Sarah Everard. It goes without saying that her family and friends are in my thoughts and prayers at this incredibly difficult time. My full statement:



———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.