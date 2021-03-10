Death – Obituary : RT @MayorRos: Nuala carried out her role with passion, dedication and loyalty. She was hugely respected by council staff, fellow…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @MayorRos: Nuala carried out her role with passion, dedication and loyalty. She was hugely respected by council staff, fellow Cllrs and partners. Her humanity touched us all. Nuala challenged us to do better for our children.

I know she will be greatly missed by so many people.Read More

———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.