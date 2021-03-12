Death – Obituary : RT @metpoliceuk: Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave has sadly confirmed the body found in the woodland in Kent has been identi…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @metpoliceuk: Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave has sadly confirmed the body found in the woodland in Kent has been identified as Sarah Everard.

Our thoughts are with Sarah’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.



——————————-NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook.

TRIBUTES.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.