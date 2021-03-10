Death – Obituary : RT @MilesKlee: An appreciation of ‘The Phantom Tollbooth,’ by Norton Juster, who has passed away at 91. More than ever, his nove…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @MilesKlee: An appreciation of ‘The Phantom Tollbooth,’ by Norton Juster, who has passed away at 91. More than ever, his novel stands apart in children’s literature for its understanding of a mind awakening to itself. RIP to a unique talent, and thank you, Norton. https://melmagazine.com/en-us/story/the-phantom-tollbooth-is-the-perfect-journey-for-a-sensitive-kid.Read More

