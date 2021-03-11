Death – Obituary : RT @MilkTeaMM_MTAM: Young protestor who was killed on Mar 11 in Mya-Taung strike is Mg Linn Htet,(19-yr old). Terrorists took hi…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @MilkTeaMM_MTAM: Young protestor who was killed on Mar 11 in Mya-Taung strike is Mg Linn Htet,(19-yr old). Terrorists took his body and trying to remove the evidence and faking the cause of his death. Rest in Peace little brother.

STOP ONSLAUGHT

#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar

#Mar11Coup



