Death – Obituary : RT @museumsound: We are saddened to learn that Lou Ottens, inventor of the Compact Cassette, has passed away. #LouOttens #casse…

By | March 10, 2021
Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @museumsound: We are saddened to learn that Lou Ottens, inventor of the Compact Cassette, has passed away.

#LouOttens #cassettetape #RestInPeace

https://netherlandsnewslive.com/inventor-of-cassette-tape-lou-ottens-passed-away-financial/107722/
