Death – Obituary : RT @mvenaani: We enjoined the Zulu nation and the Royal Family to commiserate the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini Ka Bekhuzulu…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @mvenaani: We enjoined the Zulu nation and the Royal Family to commiserate the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini Ka Bekhuzulu. We mourn a dignified persona and respected leader of his people. A friendly regent and a supporter of our peoples cause for Reparations. Bayethe wena Mhundlovu !!🙏🏿



—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

CONDOLENCES.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.