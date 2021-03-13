Death – Obituary : RT @mxhpone: TW// injury/blood A 19 year old boy who was shot in the head on 12th March at Hledan is now in a critical state af…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @mxhpone: TW// injury/blood

A 19 year old boy who was shot in the head on 12th March at Hledan is now in a critical state after the bullet is removed from his head. Doctors said that his brain has died and has almost no hope that he will live. #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar #Mar13Coup



