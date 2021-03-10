Death – Obituary : RT @MyoEainZanPJX: Mr. Zaw Myat Lin, who was killed last night while in military’s custody. He was a head of Suu vocational inst…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @MyoEainZanPJX: Mr. Zaw Myat Lin, who was killed last night while in military’s custody. He was a head of Suu vocational institute in outskirts of Yangon. He is 2nd person die while i military’s custody in 3 days.

#WhatsHapppeningInMyanmar #CrimeAgainstHumanity #March9Coup



